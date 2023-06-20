Mini Puppy

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For small breed puppies (adult weight up to 10 kg) - Up to 10 months

Sizes available

800g

2kg

4kg

8kg

STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM

Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.

BRAIN DEVELOPMENT

Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to help support the puppy’s brain development and promote learning during early puppy training.

MICROBIOME SUPPORT

Combination of prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins to help promote a balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of small breed puppies. This formula is suitable for 2 to 10-month-old puppies that should reach an adult weight of 4-10 kg.

product details accompanying image

