Calm
Dry food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs up to 15kg
Sizes available
4kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
CALMING SUPPORT
Contains a hydrolysed milk protein and L-tryptophan to help support a dog's emotional balance in stressful environments and social situations
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support healthy digestion and gastrointestinal transit.
SKIN BARRIER
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health
S/O INDEX
This product creates a urinary environment unfavourable to the formation of calcium oxalate and struvite uroliths.
COMPOSITION : Rice, dehydrated poultry protein, maize, wheat flour, animal fats, hydrolysed animal proteins, chicory pulp, dehydrated pork protein*, minerals, wheat gluten*, soya oil, fish oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides (0.49%), hydrolysed milk protein**, borage oil, marigold meal.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 30000 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Iron: 48 mg, Iodine: 4.8 mg, Copper: 15 mg, Manganese: 62 mg, Zinc: 127 mg, Selenium: 0.1 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 25.0%, Fat content: 16.0%, Crude ash: 7.1%, Crude fibres: 1.5%, L-tryptophan: 0.26%, Omega-3-fatty acids: 0.68%, EPA/DHA: 0.30%, **Alpha-S1.0 trypsin-hydrolysed bovine casein: 1.24 g/kg.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 230 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 140 - Crude fibre (max) 25 - Crude ash (max) 78. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|DOG'S WEIGHT (kg)
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2
|55
|5/8
|49
|4/8
|42
|4/8
|3
|75
|6/8
|66
|6/8
|57
|5/8
|4
|93
|1
|82
|7/8
|70
|6/8
|5
|110
|1+1/8
|96
|1
|83
|7/8
|6
|126
|1+3/8
|111
|1+1/8
|96
|1
|7
|141
|1+4/8
|124
|1+2/8
|107
|1+1/8
|8
|156
|1+5/8
|137
|1+3/8
|119
|1+2/8
|9
|170
|1+6/8
|150
|1+5/8
|129
|1+3/8
|10
|184
|1+7/8
|162
|1+6/8
|140
|1+4/8
|11
|198
|2+1/8
|174
|1+7/8
|150
|1+5/8
|12
|211
|2+2/8
|186
|2
|161
|1+5/8
|13
|224
|2+3/8
|198
|2+1/8
|171
|1+6/8
|14
|237
|2+4/8
|209
|2+1/8
|180
|1+7/8
|15
|250
|2+5/8
|220
|2+2/8
|190
|2