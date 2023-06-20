Calm

Calm

Dry food for Dog

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs up to 15kg

Sizes available

4kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a Retailer

CALMING SUPPORT

Contains a hydrolysed milk protein and L-tryptophan to help support a dog's emotional balance in stressful environments and social situations

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support healthy digestion and gastrointestinal transit.

SKIN BARRIER

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health

S/O INDEX

This product creates a urinary environment unfavourable to the formation of calcium oxalate and struvite uroliths.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025