PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac loaf is a complete dietetic feed for dogs formulated to support heart function in the case of chronic cardiac insufficiency. This diet contains a restricted level of sodium. Recommendations: It is recommended that a veterinarian’s opinion be sought before use or before extending the period of use. Initially feed Cardiac for up to 6 months. Recommended in cases of: Cardiovascular disease, Congestive heart failure, Hypertension. Not recommended in case of: Growth, gestation and lactation.

