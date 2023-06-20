Cardiac

Wet food for Dog

ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac is scientifically formulated to support heart health in dogs suffering cardiovascular disease, congestive heart failure & hypertension. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our .

Sizes available

1 x 410g

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Cardiac support

Formulated with nutrients, such as taurine and L-carnitine, which contribute to maintaining health of the cardiac muscle.

EPA+DHA

EPA & DHA are long chain Omega-3 fatty acids that help support cardiovascular function

Low Sodium

Restricted sodium content to help reduce cardiac workload.

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac loaf is a complete dietetic feed for dogs formulated to support heart function in the case of chronic cardiac insufficiency. This diet contains a restricted level of sodium. Recommendations: It is recommended that a veterinarian’s opinion be sought before use or before extending the period of use. Initially feed Cardiac for up to 6 months. Recommended in cases of: Cardiovascular disease, Congestive heart failure, Hypertension. Not recommended in case of: Growth, gestation and lactation.

