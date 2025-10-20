HomeDogsProductsVet ProductsCardiac
Cardiac
Cardiac

Cardiac

Wet Food For Dog

ROYAL CANIN® CARDIAC Adult is formulated with specific nutrients including taurine and L-Carnitine, EPA, and DHA – essential omega-3 fatty acids that helps support heart function. Restricted sodium content also helps reduce the workload of your dog's heart.

Read more

Sizes available

1 x 410 gg 410 x 1

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a Vet

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® CARDIAC Adult is formulated with specific nutrients to helps support heart function and reduce the workload of your dog's heart - Includes taurine and L-Carnitine, EPA, and DHA – essential omega-3 fatty acids for heart function support - Restricted sodium content also helps reduce the workload of your dog's heart

Read more
product details accompanying image

BENEFITS

Cardiac support

Formulated with nutrients, such as taurine and L-carnitine, which contribute to maintaining health of the cardiac muscle.

EPA+DHA

EPA & DHA are long chain Omega-3 fatty acids that help support cardiovascular function

Low Sodium

Restricted sodium content to help reduce cardiac workload.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION