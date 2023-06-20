Early Renal

Wet food for Dog

ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal is a precisely formulated diet to support pets with early chronic kidney disease. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our

Early renal support

Formulated with EPA & DHA, an antioxidant complex and a moderate phosphorus content to help support renal health at the first signs of impairment.

EPA & DHA

EPA & DHA are long chain omega-3 fatty acids that help support renal function.

Antioxidant complex

Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals helping to limit tissue and cell damage.

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal is a precisely formulated diet to support pets with early chronic kidney disease. Early Renal dry is formulated for the earlier stages of the chronic renal insufficiency. Recommendations: It is recommended that a veterinarian’s opinion be sought before use or before extending the period of use. Initially feed early Renal dry for up to 6 months in cases of chronic renal insufficiency. Recommended in cases of: Early Chronic Kidney Disease without proteinuria (IRIS stage 1). Not recommended in case of: growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

