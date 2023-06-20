Hypoallergenic Small Dog
Dry Food For Dog
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
3.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Hydrolysed Protein
Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.
Skin Barrier
Formulated to help support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
Specifically Formulated For Small Dogs
Specially adapted benefits to meet digestive, dental and urinary sensitivities of small dogs and suitable for their small jaws.
S/O Index
This diet is formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment.
COMPOSITION: Rice flour, hydrolysed soya protein isolate, animal fats, rice, minerals, hydrolysed poultry liver, beet pulp, soya oil, fructo-oligosaccharides, fish oil, borage oil, marigold meal. Protein sources: hydrolysed soya protein isolate (21.5%), hydrolysed poultry liver (5%). Carbohydrate sources: rice flour (37.7%), rice (9.1%).
ADDITIVES (KG)** Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 33000 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Iron : 40 mg, Iodine: 3.6 mg, Copper: 15 mg, Manganese: 53 mg, Zinc: 157 mg, Selenium: 0.25 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants. ** NOTE: Values reflect only levels added to the formula, not those naturally occurring in components of the diet.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 24.0% - Fat content: 16.0% - Crude Ash: 8.6% - Crude Fibre: 0.7% - Per kg: Essential fatty acid (Linoleic acid): 3.7% - Calcium: 0.81% - Magnesium: 0.08% - Phosphorus: 0.61%.
ROYAL CANIN® takes pride in ensuring the scientific reliability of all product information. The information on this product page was true and accurate at the time of publication. However, please note that from time to time, for example due to ingredient availability or a change in sourcing factory within our global factory network for the purpose of ongoing supply, it is necessary to make product changes at short notice, and there may be some delays in updating the information in our product materials.
RECOMMENDED DAILY INTAKE & FEEDING DURATION FOR AN ADULT DOG
DOG’S WEIGHT BODY CONDITION
(kg) THIN NORMAL OVERWEIGHT
grams cups grams cups grams cups
2 54 5/8 48 4/8 41 4/8
2.5 64 6/8 56 5/8 49 4/8
3 73 7/8 65 6/8 56 5/8
3.5 82 7/8 72 6/8 63 6/8
4 91 1 80 7/8 69 6/8
5 108 1 + 2/8 95 1 + 1/8 82 7/8
6 123 1 + 3/8 109 1 + 2/8 94 1
7 138 1 + 4/8 122 1 + 3/8 105 1 + 1/8
8 153 1 + 6/8 135 1 + 4/8 116 1 + 2/8
9 167 1 + 7/8 147 1 + 5/8 127 1 + 3/8
10 181 2 159 1 + 6/8 137 1 + 4/8
RECOMMENDED DAILY INTAKE & MIXED FEEDING DURATION FOR AN ADULT DOG
DOG’S WEIGHT BODY CONDITION
(kg) CAN THIN NORMAL OVERWEIGHT
grams cups grams cups grams cups
2 1/4+ 29 3/8 23 2/8 16 1/8
4 1/4+ 66 6/8 55 5/8 44 4/8
6 1/2+ 74 7/8 59 5/8 44 4/8
8 1/2+ 103 1 + 1/8 85 1 67 6/8
10 1/2+ 131 1 + 4/8 109 1 + 2/8 88 1
