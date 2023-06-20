ROYAL CANIN® Mobility C2P+ is a scientifically formulated diet, designed to help support canine joint health. Recommendations: Follow your veterinarian’s nutritional recommendations. Optimal results are expected after 6 to 8 weeks of feeding. Mobility C2P+diet may be continued for the dog’s lifetime. This diet helps maintain mobility, support joints after orthopaedic surgery or trauma. Not recommended in case of: Growth, gestation and lactation. NOTE: This product contains a turmeric extract and staining may occur if the kibble comes in contact with light-coloured surfaces. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Vet Portal.

Read more