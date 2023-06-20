Mobility C2P+

Dry Food For Dog

ROYAL CANIN® Mobility C2P+ is a scientifically formulated diet, designed to help support canine joint health. Recommendations: Follow your veterinarian’s nutritional recommendations. Optimal results are expected after 6 to 8 weeks of feeding. Mobility C2P+diet may be continued for the dog’s lifetime. This diet helps maintain mobility, support joints after orthopaedic surgery or trauma. Not recommended in case of: Growth, gestation and lactation. NOTE: This product contains a turmeric extract and staining may occur if the kibble comes in contact with light-coloured surfaces. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Vet Portal.

Sizes available

2kg

7kg

12kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a Retailer

Mobility Support

Scientifically proven to improve mobility in 88% of dogs when fed Mobility C2P+.

Innovative C2P+ Joint Complex

Formulated with a synergistic combination of curcumin, hydrolysed collagen and green tea polyphenols, to help support joint health.

Moderate Calorie

Adapted energy content to support joint health by maintaining an ideal body weight.

S/O Index

'-

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

