Mobility C2P+
Dry Food For Dog
Sizes available
2kg
7kg
12kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Mobility Support
Scientifically proven to improve mobility in 88% of dogs when fed Mobility C2P+.
Innovative C2P+ Joint Complex
Formulated with a synergistic combination of curcumin, hydrolysed collagen and green tea polyphenols, to help support joint health.
Moderate Calorie
Adapted energy content to support joint health by maintaining an ideal body weight.
S/O Index
'-
|Adult weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|51
|4/8
|44
|4/8
|37
|3/8
|4
|86
|7/8
|75
|6/8
|63
|5/8
|6
|117
|1+2/8
|101
|1+1/8
|85
|7/8
|8
|145
|1+4/8
|126
|1+3/8
|106
|1+1/8
|10
|172
|1+7/8
|148
|1+5/8
|125
|1+3/8
|15
|233
|2+4/8
|201
|2+1/8
|169
|1+6/8
|20
|289
|3+1/8
|250
|2+5/8
|210
|2+2/8
|25
|342
|3+5/8
|295
|3+1/8
|249
|2+5/8
|30
|392
|4+2/8
|338
|3+5/8
|285
|3
|35
|440
|4+6/8
|380
|4
|320
|3+3/8
|40
|486
|5+2/8
|420
|4+4/8
|354
|3+6/8
|45
|531
|5+5/8
|459
|4+7/8
|386
|4+1/8
|50
|575
|6+1/8
|496
|5+2/8
|418
|4+4/8
|55
|617
|6+5/8
|533
|5+6/8
|449
|4+6/8
|60
|659
|7
|569
|6+1/8
|479
|5+1/8
|70
|740
|7+7/8
|639
|6+7/8
|538
|5+6/8
|80
|818
|8+6/8
|706
|7+4/6
|595
|6+3/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Mobility C2P+ is a scientifically formulated diet, designed to help support canine joint health. Recommendations: Follow your veterinarian’s nutritional recommendations. Optimal results are expected after 6 to 8 weeks of feeding. Mobility C2P+diet may be continued for the dog’s lifetime. This diet helps maintain mobility, support joints after orthopaedic surgery or trauma. Not recommended in case of: Growth, gestation and lactation.