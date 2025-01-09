How to better understand your dog and their emotions

If we are making a direct comparison with cats, we can see that dogs show human-like signs of affection more clearly. A friendly tail wag when you walk in the door from work or an excited jump when you pull out their favourite toy.

The bond between a dog and their human(s) has had a long time to develop. Archaeologists have found evidence that suggests humans started domesticating dogs over 30,000 years ago. Today, there is a wealth of scientific data available, which confirms that dogs are capable of having feelings for their owners.

In fact, dogs can experience joy, fear, surprise, contentment and disgust, which also means that dogs can get sad. As a responsible pet owner, it is crucial that you understand the cues your dog communicates. On the flip side, can dogs sense emotions in humans.

Back in 2014, researchers at Emory University in the United States studied awake, trained dog brain activity. Results showed that the part of their brains that registers positive experiences had the strongest reaction when presented with the scent of their human family members. A similar study was carried out in Budapest but focused on sound instead of scent. Dogs were found to understand emotion in human voices.

More data that suggests empathy in dogs came from a 2015 Japan study, where humans and dogs spent time looking into each other's eyes. In doing so, researchers observed that a higher level of oxytocin—more commonly known as the ‘love hormone’—were found in dogs, suggesting a bond similar to the one between parents and their children.