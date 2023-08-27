How to prepare for your puppy's first walk

As eager as you are to introduce your puppy to the world outside, before you hook up that lead and head out the door, you can set your young puppy up for a positive experience. Walks should be fun for both of you, so some prep work before that first walk helps make future walks easy.

Dogs used to be very busy with herding and guarding, depending on the breed. Those activities provided exercise and mental stimulation to keep them well-balanced. Many of today's urban dogs lead a more sedentary life and need walks to keep them exercised and socialised. Walks allow dogs to use their natural instincts, like sniffing, exploring and interacting with different people and other dogs. Even if you have a garden and can let your dog out to explore, walks around the neighbourhood are an exciting adventure for your puppy!