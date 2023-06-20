Puppies of all breeds change rapidly as they grow up. When you're raising a puppy week-by-week, it can be helpful to be aware of how their needs change. Understanding the different stages of their development can help you prepare and feel confident that you're giving your puppy the best start possible.

The developmental changes your puppy will experience from birth can have a significant impact on their need for the right nutrition and exercise. During puppyhood, lots of things will happen. Your pet’s adult teeth will appear, its adult fur will come through, and its skeleton and organs will grow.

This is also the time to consider sterilising your puppy. Speak to your vet about the right moment for your puppy based on their size and breed. While there are several health benefits to sterilisation, it does increase the risk of obesity. Most dogs tend to put on weight after the process since it provokes a drop in energy needs and increases appetite. To prevent excess weight gain, it is important to ask your vet to recommend a special diet for sterilised dogs intended to limit the number of calories consumed. Monitor the change in your puppy’s body shape and weight by weighing them every 2-3 weeks for a period of 3 months after the operation so that you can ensure they maintain their ideal weight.

As all these changes take place, it’s vital that your puppy gets all the nutrition they need – and that care is taken not to overfeed, which could cause unnecessary weight gain.