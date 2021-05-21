New canine dermatology findings promise relief for itchy dogs

With skin disorders on the rise, vets are rising to the challenge

An increasing number of pets are heading to the veterinarian’s office with symptoms such as severe itchiness, excessive licking, irritated skin, hair loss, dandruff, and smelly skin, ears, or wounds. In response, veterinarians and scientists are dedicating significant resources to studying canine dermatology in the hope of understanding more about the complex issues dogs and their owners face.





Canine atopic dermatitis: new research may prove link to psychological stress

Canine atopic dermatitis (CAD) is an increasingly common hereditary skin disorder that causes dogs to develop allergic symptoms (namely redness and itchiness) following exposure to an allergen in their environment or diet. According to a 2018 study, environmental allergies have increased 30.7 percent in dogs over the last decade, and the allergens that trigger them include pollen, dust, dander, mold, fabrics, and even cleaning solutions6

What’s worse than an itch your dog can’t seem to scratch? The University of Nottingham’s School of Veterinary Medicine devoted three years to the study of canine atopic dermatitis and skin allergies as part of their Itchy Dog Project. In a study published in 2019, they found that the severity of the itch a dog with canine atopic dermatitis experiences could be directly linked to unwanted “problem behaviors” such as mounting, chewing, hyperactivity, begging for and/or stealing food, excitability, attention-seeking behavior, and excessive grooming. This means the study may suggest a potential link between severe itching and psychological stress endured by dogs with canine atopic dermatitis.7





Pollen, dust, and dander: new information on allergy triggers

You’re probably wondering what exactly is causing such an increase in canine allergies and allergy-related skin conditions such as canine atopic dermatitis. A wide variety of theories exist, but recent studies have given some of them added weight.

For example, some veterinarians believe our increasingly sterile households may lead to a lack of “training” in our dogs immune systems: when the immune system comes into contact with less microbes, it has trouble understanding which are offensive and which aren’t, therefore it may interpret something like dust as a danger and trigger allergies8. A recent study conducted in Finland showed that dogs who lived in a single-person home in a city were more likely to have allergies compared to dogs that lived with more outdoor space, in bigger families, and alongside other pets9.

Scientists have also observed how rising temperatures due to climate change have affected seasonal allergies for both humans and canines in recent years, with pollen loads increasing and pollen production season extending across multiple continents10. Believe it or not, it’s not just us humans who find ourselves sniffling and sneezing our way through the spring and summer seasons!





Soothing itchy dogs: a considerable advancement in treatment options

Veterinarians have adopted a multimodal approach to treatment that’s tailored to each dog's individual needs. In recent years, new oral and injectable treatments have been developed specifically to target and help control itching, therefore reducing scratching and lowering the risk of secondary infection11. In addition, some new topical creams, sprays, and foams have shown promising results in soothing skin, helping to maintain skin barrier function12, and increasing the amount of time between flare-ups13. To decide on a treatment plan that’s best suited to your pet, please speak to your veterinarian or veterinarian dermatologist.





