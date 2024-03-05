HEALTH IS BEAUTIFUL
With more than 50 years of research, Royal Canin recipes are developed by vets and pet experts through scientific research, innovation and pet observations. We believe that beauty comes from within and it starts with health. Royal Canin Skin and Coat recipes are enriched with Omega 3s and 6 to support healthy skin and shiny coat. Get started on tailor-made nutrition and committing to giving your pet the most beautiful life possible.
VISIT OUR EXPERIENCE TRUCK
Royal Canin is rolling up to a location near you!
Visit our Health is Beautiful Experience Truck and immerse yourself in pet-loving activities.
Speak to our vets, bring your pet for complimentary grooming, redeem pet food vouchers and discover our skin and coat recipes.
EXCLUSIVE OFFERS
Get your pet started on tailor-made nutrition.For a limited time only, discover our exclusive pet food offers at a store near you!
WIN FLIGHT TICKETS TO ROME
Your purchase of Royal Canin Products could win you some beautiful gifts, such as a pair of tickets to Rome and more!
Start shopping to participate!
HEAR IT FROM OUR PET OWNERS
Royal Canin recipes are tried and tested worldwide with proven efficacy and results.
Hear the reviews from our pet owners that saw significant changes in their pet's health!
PET OWNER
Sophie, Hair & Skin
After trying many different fish oil supplements that all 3 of my cats turned their noses up at, I bought this food as it contains the Omega 3 & 6 which are supposed to as it contains the Omega 3 & 6 which are supposed to be beneficial. Within the 3 weeks mentioned on the packet, her hair started growing back and all 3 cats now have soft silky coats and no more issues!