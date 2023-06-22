kitten-growth-program

Juvenile Adolescence Phase

At 4 months of age, your kitten enters its final stage of growth and is now ready to transition to a new diet - ROYAL CANIN® Kitten. This diet contains highly digestible nutrients such as protein to continue to support healthy digestion and muscle development, has a specific mineral balance to help support growing bones, and is rich in anti-oxidants to help continue to support the developing immune system.

Your kitten will be in a steady cycle of keenly exploring their environment, playing, and sleeping. The diet contains sufficient calories to support all of their daily activities, as well as growth.





Did you know, that by the time your kitten has reached their adult weight, they will have multiplied their birth weight by 40-50 times?!





As your kitten approaches physical maturity and gets closer to their adult size, their growth will slow and their energy needs will change. Depending on the breed, your kitten will reach adulthood between 12 to 15 months of age. Your veterinarian is best placed to advise you on exactly when this stage will happen for your cat.





The diet they will require as an adult will depend on their size and other factors, such as whether they’ve been neutered. Neutering can modify your pet’s metabolism and nutritional needs. They may benefit from being on a specific diet for neutered cats, such as ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Satiety Balance which is specifically formulated to help maintain an ideal body weight and prevent obesity in neutered cats.



