The Australian Silky Terrier is a compact, fairly low-set dog, but substantial enough to catch and kill house rodents.
Silky Terriers are native to Sydney, Australia and are closely related to the Yorkshire Terrier. Their coat is fine, flat-lying and glossy, giving them their name.

Despite their size and refined appearance, these dogs display all of the terrier characteristics, embodying keenness, activity and soundness. These joyful little dogs make excellent companions thanks to their sociable nature and adaptability.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Australia
Size category: Very small
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Lively / Alert / Friendly / Confident / Enthusiastic / Gentle / Intelligent

Key facts

  • Requires a lot of grooming
  • Makes a great family dog
  • Suitable for small homes

