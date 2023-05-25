Australian Terrier

Australian Terriers were originally bred in Tasmania from various British breeds, including Scottish Terriers. The Australian National Kennel Council recognised the breed back in 1928.
Australian terrier black and white

About the Australian Terrier

Essentially working dogs, Australian Terriers are also loyal and even-tempered enough to be excellent companions. These sturdy, low-set dogs are longer than they are high.

Lively, active and well built, they very much exhibit the terrier temperament. Their harsh, untrimmed coat forms a clear ruff around the neck, extending to the breastbone. The long, strong head contributes to a hardy, rugged appearance.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Australia

Size category: Small

Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years

Loyal / Even-tempered

Key facts

  • Requires outdoor space
  • Requires moderate grooming
  • Makes a great family dog
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs. 

Learn more

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more

Like & share this page