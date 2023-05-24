English Springer Spaniel

English Springer Spaniels are the tallest and fastest of the British land spaniels, making them well-loved hunting dogs.
English springer spaniel black and white

About the English Springer Spaniel

English Springer Spaniels were originally used to find and spring game for net, falcon or greyhound, but nowadays they are employed to find, flush and retrieve.

They are loving dogs who get on well with children and other animals in the home and will easily settle into any environment.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: United Kingdom

Size category: Medium

Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years

Friendly / Confident / Even-tempered / Lively

Key facts

  • Makes a great family dog
  • Requires a lot of grooming
  • Needs little training

