Fox Terrier Smooth
Fox Terrier Smooths were bred in response to the inability of foxhounds to follow a fox into its bolthole to flush it out. After various crossings a small dog was produced to complete this task.
About the Fox Terrier Smooth
Fox Terrier Smooths are active and lively dogs that are always keen and alert to any challenge. They are friendly, sociable and bold.
As the name implies, their primary function was tracking and bolting foxes. Whether being used for hunting or not, Fox Terrier Smooths still love to run, dig and explore and as such are best suited to active families.
Breed specifics
Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12–15 years
Alert / Enthusiastic / Friendly / Confident
Key facts
- Requires minimal grooming
- Needs a lot of training
- Needs a lot of exercise
