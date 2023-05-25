Endurance is an essential quality, alongside power. The Irish Terrier is rather elegant and sleek, suggesting swiftness of movement. These are hard workers that can do most anything asked of them: they excel as farm dogs, companions, guard dogs, gun dogs.

The Irish Terrier’s reputation as a brawler is undeserved. While these dogs can be fierce when needed, they are easy to train and gentle companions, warranting an early description as “a poor man’s sentinel, the farmer’s friend and gentleman’s favourite”.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)