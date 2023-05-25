Self-confident and bold, with a keen expression, these compact dogs move very fast. Developed to run with packs of hounds over the steep and rocky terrain of the Lake District, the Lakeland Terrier is very sure-footed, agile and full of stamina.

Black and tan is the most common colour for Lakeland Terriers, but there is a black variety, also. It disappeared in Britain, but Scandinavian breeders have reintroduced it into the population.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)