Tibetan Mastiff

Tibetan Mastiffs are powerful, well-built giants. These sober-looking dogs combine imposing strength with a resilience that enables them to work in any climate. Independent and commanding of respect, Tibetan Mastiffs are very loyal to their family and protective of their territory.

They mature slowly – females take two to three years to fully develop physically, while males take at least four years.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)