Tibetan Terrier

Tibetan Terriers are robust, medium-sized dogs. They wear the determined expression of a working dog, after centuries employed in their native region, not as a terrier, but as a sheepdog.

Their instincts for herding and driving are so well developed that, when out walking with the family, Tibetan Terriers will always turn towards the group. Health-wise, the breed is very robust.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)