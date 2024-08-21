ROYAL CANIN® is a division of Mars Petcare and a global leader in health nutrition for cats and dogs.

Founded over 50 years ago by a French veterinarian, Dr.Jean Cathary, Royal Canin’s purpose is to make A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™ by pushing the limits of nutrition and knowledge in partnership with pet professionals and experts.

Royal Canin works closely with pet professionals, such as breeders and veterinarians, not only to design the most precise nutrition for cats and dogs, but also to develop a variety of services, monitoring and diagnostic tools to help understand and care better for them.

Its unique approach places cats and dogs’ nutritional requirements at the heart of the innovation process. Their age, lifestyle, size, breed, sensitivities and activity level are studied through science and observation in order to produce diets for each pet’s specific needs.

To learn more about the Royal Canin company, visit www.royalcanin.com