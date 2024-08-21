The launch includes six new adult wet loaf canned diets tailored to meet the unique needs of different sizes and ages of dogs.
Commenting on the launch, Dr Lauren Hayes MRCVS, a veterinarian at Royal Canin said, “Our canine companions come in all shapes, sizes, and ages and so it makes sense that to support optimal health, dogs’ benefit from more than a one-size-fits-all approach to nutrition. As just one example of the many physiological differences between dogs, large breeds have a smaller percentage of body mass dedicated to the digestive tract than smaller dogs, meaning they benefit from a different formulation to smaller dogs.
“Our six new wet loaf canned diets have been developed by our leading experts to meet the unique needs of different breed sizes and ages. The Mini diet supports immune system health, medium supports muscle mass and natural defences, and maxi supports healthy joints and digestive health, to name just a few of the differences.
“The wet loaf formula is perfect for both solo and mixed feeding with our dry diet equivalents. Wet diets can be especially helpful for supporting hydration, as well as being easy to eat and of course highly palatable."
The new adult wet loaf diets include a mini (up to 10kg), medium (up to 25kg) and maxi (up to 44kg) version, alongside a corresponding ageing version for each size range (aged 8+ for mini, 7+ for medium and 5+ for maxi breeds). The products are as follows:
- Royal Canin Mini Adult Wet Dog Food In Loaf 195g
- Royal Canin Mini Ageing 8+ Wet Dog Food In Loaf 195g
- Royal Canin Medium Adult Wet Dog Food In Loaf 410g
- Royal Canin Medium Ageing 7+ Wet Dog Food In Loaf 410g
- Royal Canin Maxi Adult Wet Dog Food In Loaf 410g
- Royal Canin Maxi Ageing 5+ Wet Dog Food In Loaf 410g
Notes to editors
About Royal Canin
ROYAL CANIN® is a division of Mars Petcare and a global leader in health nutrition for cats and dogs.
Founded over 50 years ago by a French veterinarian, Dr.Jean Cathary, Royal Canin’s purpose is to make A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™ by pushing the limits of nutrition and knowledge in partnership with pet professionals and experts.
Royal Canin works closely with pet professionals, such as breeders and veterinarians, not only to design the most precise nutrition for cats and dogs, but also to develop a variety of services, monitoring and diagnostic tools to help understand and care better for them.
Its unique approach places cats and dogs’ nutritional requirements at the heart of the innovation process. Their age, lifestyle, size, breed, sensitivities and activity level are studied through science and observation in order to produce diets for each pet’s specific needs.
To learn more about the Royal Canin company, visit www.royalcanin.com
