PRODUCT DETAILS

After neutering, you may notice your adult cat putting on weight and/or begging for more food between meals. The right diet can help to satisfy your cat's hunger, while also helping to maintain their optimal body weight. ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control Care is dry kibble that is specially designed for neutered adult cats to help control begging behaviour and help limit excess weight gain. ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control Care contains a specific blend of dietary fibres, both soluble and insoluble, to help your cat feel full after eating. This in turn helps to make any begging behaviour less likely. The inclusion of fibre also helps to support intestinal transit and digestive health. To help limit the risk of excess weight gain, ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control Care is formulated with a moderate fat and energy content to help your cat stay fit. What's more, this formula is enriched with L-Carnitine, a nutrient that's involved in maintaining healthy fat metabolism. To appeal to each cat's appetite, ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control is also available as wet food in three different textures: Jelly, Gravy, and Loaf. If your cat enjoys a combination of both wet and dry food, be sure to follow the on-pack feeding guides to make sure you serve the ideal amount of each. Each nutritionally complete recipe in the ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control range for cats is tailor-made to help support your cat's unique nutritional needs.

