Border Terrier

Borders are undoubtably all terrier. Nothing frightens these proud little dogs.
Border Terrier adult in black and white

About the Border Terrier

Solidly built, well balanced and full of energy, Border Terriers are fearless. This breed have all the behavioural traits of a working dog.

Prior to being recognised by The Kennel Club, Border Terriers often had to feed themselves, and only those that were natural hunters found themselves enough food. To a large extent, this explains the breed’s character.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Lively / Playful

Key facts

Requires moderate grooming
Garden not essential
Needs little training

