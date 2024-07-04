Border Terrier
Borders are undoubtably all terrier. Nothing frightens these proud little dogs.
About the Border Terrier
Solidly built, well balanced and full of energy, Border Terriers are fearless. This breed have all the behavioural traits of a working dog.
Prior to being recognised by The Kennel Club, Border Terriers often had to feed themselves, and only those that were natural hunters found themselves enough food. To a large extent, this explains the breed’s character.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Lively / Playful
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Lively / Playful
Key facts
Requires moderate grooming
Garden not essential
Needs little training
Garden not essential
Needs little training
4 Minutes
Find the right product for your dog
1
Answer a few questions about your dog
2
Get their tailored food recommendation
3
Support your dog's health with the right diet
Like & share this page