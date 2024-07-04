Subscribe and Save 10% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2-4 working days

Lhasa Apso

Lhasa Apsos are named after the old capital of Tibet – Lhasa – and a Tibetan horse known for its abundant mane.
Lhasa Apso adult in black and white

About the Lhasa Apso

Although small, Lhasa Apsos are assertive dogs that do not allow themselves to be bossed about. Their alert nature means they readily let intruders know they are around.

Lhasa Apsos are terriers in everything but name, particularly when it comes to their inquisitive, confident and sociable nature. The word terrier doesn’t appear in their name to avoid confusion with Tibetan Terriers.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Friendly / Assertive / Alert / Even-tempered / Reserved

Key facts

Requires a lot of grooming
Garden not essential
Makes a great watchdog
4 Minutes

Find the right product for your dog

1

Answer a few questions about your dog

2

Get their tailored food recommendation

3

Support your dog's health with the right diet

Get tailored nutrition
Health checklist illustration

Health condition

Lhasa Apsos belong to the brachycephalic family that have as physical features a flat face and short nose due to their flat and wide skull shape. These anatomical attributes can cause some health issues like skin, eye and breathing problems as well as a poor ability to tolerate heat. For all brachycephalic breeds, we advise you to choose a dog with physical features that are not over-exaggerated, to buy from a responsible breeder and to seek counsels from your veterinarian. 

Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs. 

Learn more

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more

Like & share this page