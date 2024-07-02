Subscribe and Save 10% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2-4 working days

Several dogs of different sizes looking ahead emblematic

Size Health Nutrition: Every size and age has unique needs

Dogs are incredible and come in every shape and size. But as they vary in size, life stage and lifestyle, their physiological needs do too. That’s why ROYAL CANIN®’s Size Health Nutrition range is carefully tailored to every dog’s specific needs.

Why health is not one-size-fits-all

Our dogs enrich our lives in every way. While their size has no bearing on how incredible they are, it does affect how their bodies work.

1.Different jaw sizes

All dogs have 42 teeth but different jaw sizes. For extra-small dogs, having so many teeth packed into a small mouth can lead to dental sensitivities.

2.Different digestive tracts

Large dog breeds have proportionally smaller digestive tracts than small dog breeds, meaning they're more susceptible to digestive sensitivities.

3.Different specificities

Compared to smaller breeds, the body mass of muscular and larger dog breeds puts extra pressure on their joints.

4.Different ageing periods

Size impacts ageing – smaller dogs reach their senior years at around 12 years old compared to larger dogs at 8 years old.

Royal Canin Size Health Nutrition products

Discover ROYAL CANIN®’s Size Health Nutrition range

No matter your dog's size, age or lifestyle, our Size Health Nutrition range offers an ultra-adapted, high-quality nutritional answer to help keep them healthy and full of life

What size is your dog

Our range offers tailored nutritional solutions for five sizes – from X-Small to X-Large dogs – and life stages for adult, ageing and senior. This way, you can get the most tailored product for your dog.

Extra-small dogs up to 4kg

Extra-small dogs are a bundle of joy, but without a healthy immune system, they may lose their desire to explore. That’s why ROYAL CANIN®’s Size Health Nutrition X-SMALL range is carefully tailored to their specific needs.

  • Immune system support
  • Dental health support
Small dogs from 4 to 10 kg

Small dogs have a zest for life that belies their size. But with great energy comes a great need for nutrients. That's why ROYAL CANIN®'s Size Health Nutrition MINI dog food range is carefully tailored to their specific needs.

  • Weight maintenance
  • Bone and joint support
Medium-sized dogs from 11 to 25kg

Medium-sized dogs are full of energy. But to help them maintain their high levels of exercise intensity, they require strong muscles. That's why ROYAL CANIN®'s Size Health Nutrition MEDIUM dog food range is carefully tailored to their specific needs.

  • Muscle mass support
  • Natural defences support
Large dogs from 26 to 44kg

Large breeds have a smaller digestive tract compare to their relatively large body size. They're more vulnerable to digestive sensitivities than other dogs sizes. That's why ROYAL CANIN®'s Size Health Nutrition MAXI dog food range is carefully tailored to their specific needs.

  • Highly digestible
  • Bone and joint support
Extra-large dogs over 45kg

Extra-large dog breeds are incredible creatures. But what makes their bodies so powerful can also make them fragile. That's why ROYAL CANIN®'s Size Health Nutrition GIANT dog food range is carefully tailored to their specific needs.

  • Bone and joint support
  • Highly digestible
Mixed feeding benefits dogs of all sizes & ages

Our wet products are innovatively formulated to enhance your dog's feeding experience. Mixing dry and wet food in a bowl offers the benefits of both types while maintaining a balanced of healthy nutrients and aromas.

Dog dry food

Offers convenience

Easier to use with different bowls, e.g. puzzle feeder

Supports dental health

Kibble creates a mechanical brushing effect.

Stores for longer

Easier to store and lasts longer*, even after opening.
*Store the whole bag with food in a container

Dog wet food

Provides hydration

Moisture content helps to keep your dog hydrated and support urinary health.

Helps with fussy eating

Often better for stimulating your dog's appetite and enhancing food acceptance.

Weight maintenance

Reduced calories with adequate nutrients help your dog maintain a healthy weight.

Find the right tailored nutrition for your dog

Did you know?

Extra-small dogs like the Chihuahua have a greater chance of developing urinary crystals and stones.
If your dog has been fed only dry food in the past, incorporating wet food into their diet benefits them by
supporting their urinary health, due to the higher moisture content in mixed food.

A lifelong commitment to dogs

For more than 50 years, we've worked closely with breeders, veterinarians and pet experts, using specialist knowledge and scientific research to create a dedicated, precise approach to nutrition. Every product is developed by our team of more than 500 experts and our 550+ formulas are scientifically proven to help them live a healthy life.

Our approach to nutrition

 

