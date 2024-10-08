Having a sense of a dog's lifespan is essential for responsible pet ownership. Various factors can influence the lifespan of a dog, including breed, size, health, and the bond between a dog and its humans. There are some general understandings regarding how long different dog breeds can live, irrespective of size, always support good health and well-being.

Have you ever asked yourself, “how long do dogs live?” To find an answer, you should first research the specific dog breed you’re looking at, especially if you’re considering getting a dog. But know that how you treat and care for your future dog will also greatly impact your dog's longevity.