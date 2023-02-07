American Akita

Friendly, alert, responsive, dignified, docile and courageous: these are the adjectives that best describe American Akitas. This powerful companion is lauded for its innate guarding instincts and socialization from a very early age is strongly recommended. They are relatively distrustful of people they do not know and a little bit dominant in relations with other dogs.

They're quiet, but have great presence, exuding confidence in all circumstances. Their head is said to resemble a bear's, specifically a polar bear's, but there are actually many more similarities between the two species.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)