American Akita
There has been much discussion about the position of American Akitas as a separate breed. Nowadays, the F.C.I. recognizes the Akita Inu as a Japanese breed and the American Akita as a breed in the U.S.A.
About the American Akita
Friendly, alert, responsive, dignified, docile and courageous: these are the adjectives that best describe American Akitas. This powerful companion is lauded for its innate guarding instincts and socialization from a very early age is strongly recommended. They are relatively distrustful of people they do not know and a little bit dominant in relations with other dogs.
They're quiet, but have great presence, exuding confidence in all circumstances. Their head is said to resemble a bear's, specifically a polar bear's, but there are actually many more similarities between the two species.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Country: United States
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-15 years
Even-tempered / Friendly / Alert / Obedient / Calm
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-15 years
Even-tempered / Friendly / Alert / Obedient / Calm
Key facts
Makes a great guard dog
Requires outdoor space
Requires moderate grooming
Requires outdoor space
Requires moderate grooming
Like & share this page