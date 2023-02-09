All you need to know about the breed



The Standard Wire-Haired Dachshunds is one breed that’s easy to have around. An unruffled demeanor and tons of energy means they’re always up for any game you propose. You’ll always find the affectionate Dachshund right by your side. They are known to be warmhearted. And the Dachshund’s lifespan of anywhere from 12 to 16 years means a lot of together-time.

As energetic as they are, this is one breed that’s never going to be a marathon buddy. Small jaunts around the block each day are enough to keep both little legs and a long body fit.

There are three Dachshund coat types: the Wire-Haired, the Smooth-Haired, and the Long-Haired. There are three Dachshund sizes, too: Miniature, Standard, and Kaninchen. The latter has a wider chest - measured at 11.8 inches - and a weight of no more than 7.7lbs. Kaninchen translates from German as “rabbit”, the size developed specifically to burrow and hunt rabbits or other small animals. Lovers of the breed commonly call weights between 11 and 16lbs “tweenies.” However, this category is not recognised by any official kennel club.

The Dachshund dog breed tends to be independent but not at all aloof. Conversely, they very much attach with one person and are only suspicious of strangers given their ability to bond so strongly. It’s important to train your Dachshund correctly to ensure they are as social as possible and to prevent any nipping at newcomers. With a coat specifically developed for hunting in thorny brush where small animals lurk - and where other dogs refuse to go - Standard Wire-Haired Dachshunds possess a tenacious streak.

When it comes to work, this is a breed that likes to have a job, and doesn’t mind helping you with yours. They are characteristically courageous and, ironically, have a big bark - even sounding like a big dog - for such a little breed.

Standard Wire-Haired Dachshunds should be kept warm as their small bodies don’t hold up to the cold.