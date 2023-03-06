English Toy Spaniels, known in the U.K. as King Charles Spaniels, are happy and intelligent dogs. Typically reserved with strangers, these dogs are very gentle and affectionate with those they know.

The English Toy Spaniel makes a great companion for elderly owners or people who have trouble with mobility, as they require little exercise and love nothing more than devoting their day to relaxing with their owners.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)