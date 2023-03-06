English Toy Spaniel

English Toy Spaniels are said to be the ancestors of Cavaliers, but they differ in several ways, particularly with their domed head, their short face and low ears.

About the English Toy Spaniel

English Toy Spaniels, known in the U.K. as King Charles Spaniels, are happy and intelligent dogs. Typically reserved with strangers, these dogs are very gentle and affectionate with those they know.

The English Toy Spaniel makes a great companion for elderly owners or people who have trouble with mobility, as they require little exercise and love nothing more than devoting their day to relaxing with their owners.

Breed Specifics

Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Friendly / Intelligent / Reserved / Gentle / Loving

Key facts

Needs little exercise
Garden not essential
Requires a lot of grooming

Health condition

English toy spaniels belong to the brachycephalic family that have physical features such as a flat face and short nose due to their flat and wide skull shape. These anatomical attributes can cause some health issues like skin, eye and breathing problems as well as a poor ability to tolerate heat. For all brachycephalic breeds, we advise you to choose a dog with physical features that are not over-exaggerated, to acquire from a responsible breeder or shelter and to seek advice from your veterinarian as needed.
