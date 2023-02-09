When well trained, German Shepherds can be even tempered, self-assured, vigilant, docile, and highly intelligent. This long list of qualities makes them good companions and protectors, and excellent guarding and herding dogs.

German Shepherds are driven by their motivation to work. They can become a dominant figure in their owners’ lives but German Shepherd training is easy, given the time and attention they need. This breed should receive significant daily mental and physical stimulation, with its high exercise requirement and need to learn.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)