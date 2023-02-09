German Shepherd
The German Shepherd is a loyal, intelligent, and adaptable dog that when socialized and trained well can be a rewarding and loving pet.
About the German Shepherd
When well trained, German Shepherds can be even tempered, self-assured, vigilant, docile, and highly intelligent. This long list of qualities makes them good companions and protectors, and excellent guarding and herding dogs.
German Shepherds are driven by their motivation to work. They can become a dominant figure in their owners’ lives but German Shepherd training is easy, given the time and attention they need. This breed should receive significant daily mental and physical stimulation, with its high exercise requirement and need to learn.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Country: Germany
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 9-13 years
Even-tempered / Confident / Loving / Resilient / Protective / Lively / Obedient
Key facts
Makes versatile working dog
Needs a lot of physical and mental exercise
Makes a great family dog
