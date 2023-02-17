Istrian Shorthaired Hound
About the Istrian Shorthaired Hound
Istrian Shorthaired Hounds are awesome scent hounds, specialized in hares and foxes, but they also have outstanding instincts as a leash hound. They are wonderfully suited to the vast openness of Istria, from where they hail.
These noble-looking scent hounds have a snow white coat broken by lemon-orange markings, a fine, smooth coat, and a clean, long, narrow head. The ears may also be speckled with orange markings.
Breed Specifics
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Alert / Calm / Gentle / Quiet / Lively / Obedient
Key facts
Requires minimal grooming
Requires outdoor space
