Like its wire-haired sibling, this Croatian is easy to train and good-natured, forming a good attachment to its master, with whom it shares a passion for the hunt.

About the Istrian Shorthaired Hound

Istrian Shorthaired Hounds are awesome scent hounds, specialized in hares and foxes, but they also have outstanding instincts as a leash hound. They are wonderfully suited to the vast openness of Istria, from where they hail.

These noble-looking scent hounds have a snow white coat broken by lemon-orange markings, a fine, smooth coat, and a clean, long, narrow head. The ears may also be speckled with orange markings.

Breed Specifics

Country: Croatia
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Alert / Calm / Gentle / Quiet / Lively / Obedient

Key facts

Enjoys training
Requires minimal grooming
Requires outdoor space
