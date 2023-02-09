Swimming, chasing, playing, walking with its owner – the Labrador Retriever is up for anything and everything! If you want a breed that makes training easy, that’s very intelligent, balanced and, above all, playful, the Labrador Retriever is for you.

Most Labrador Retrievers also particularly love children. It’s important to remember that this breed does have one fairly big motivator – their appetite! This can make it challenging to maintain a Labrador Retriever’s healthy weight, more so than with other breeds. However, with a balanced, healthy diet and plenty of exercise it’s certainly achievable.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)