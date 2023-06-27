Over $1,000,000 raised for Vision Australia Seeing Eye Dogs

Together with our charity partners Vision Australia Seeing Eye Dogs and Petbarn Foundation, we’ve raised over $1,000,000 for the Seeing Eye Dogs 2022 Appeal.

This is the best ever result for Vision Australia and supports an extra 20 dogs who can now be trained to provide support for Australians who are blind or have low vision.

The Puppy Games launched in July and Royal Canin provided a $50,000 donation through the Petbarn Foundation to support this appeal.

Royal Canin is proud to support SEDA, providing the best nutritional start to hundreds of Seeing Eye Dog puppies and training dogs since 2006.