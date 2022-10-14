Supporting Vet Nurses and Vet Technicians

5 Ways to Help your Vet Team Give your Pet the Best Care





Veterinary teams, including vet nurses and technicians, are under more pressure than ever as the pet population continues to explode.





That’s why Royal Canin, a global leader in pet nutrition where around 20 per cent of staff have a veterinary background, is asking pet owners to show appreciation and care for their vet team, including the many doctors and nurses who support cats and dogs across Australia and New Zealand.









It’s no surprise, then, that running a busy animal health practice includes many challenges, among them staff shortages and high levels of stress for these caring professionals.





Says Jessica Joosse, Consumer Care Advisor Royal Canin: “As a Registered Veterinary Nurse, I know the pressures of the job can have a real impact on your wellbeing.”





Here’s five ways you can help your vet team so that your pet continues to get the care they need.





1. Arrive at the Vet Clinic Prepared





While these highly trained professionals can tackle any challenge, like all good detectives, they need clues.





Taking some notes, or even a good photo/video to your appointment will help you and your vet team arrive at a diagnosis and treatment plan, as well as reduce stress.





Think about how long your pet has had the current problem and what changes you have noticed including any unusual behaviours or variation in feeding or toileting routine.





Many clinics are leveraging their nursing and technician staff to care for as many pets as possible each day, so you may be dealing directly with them during initial consultations, as well as and support throughout their stay.





They may also provide you with regular updates as well as advice on care, medications or feeding after your pet is discharged.





Working together is the secret to success.





2. Understand Who’s on Your Pet’s Team





Your vet team is kind of like the A-team.





The vet nurses and technicians at your local practice are highly trained professionals applying an enormous amount of knowledge and skill to your pet’s care.





Kim McMillan, Royal Canin Consumer Care Advisor and Veterinary Nurse says: “I have been a nurse for nearly two decades and no day in clinic is the same. I’m often run off my feet, but I feel an enormous sense of pride in the role I play supporting pets but also pet owners.”





A Veterinary Nurse completes up to two and a half years of qualifications based on practical skills ranging from assisting during consultations, examinations and treatments to preparing animals for surgery and supporting the vet team.





Veterinary Technicians complete a three-year university degree and can assist with care including triaging sick or injured animals, performing some dental procedures and developing homecare plans for pets.





Both are now being encouraged to do by the Veterinary Nurses Council of Australia to further their studies with a diploma or speciality that focusses on subjects such as general practice, emergency and critical care, surgery, dentistry or nutrition, so your pet gets even better care.





In New Zealand, a diploma that builds hands-on skills and knowledge will soon be available to those who have completed the New Zealand Certificate in Animal Technology (Veterinary Nursing Assistant).





That’s a lot of expertise packed into one clinic so all we’re saying is – respect!





3. Make Sure Your Pet has Insurance or a Wellness Plan





Your animal health team – and your pet – want to know that you will be able to pay for medical care.





While you may think your puppy or kitten won’t face any major health costs, it’s important to consider the lifetime care of your pet.





The RSPCA estimates that the lifetime cost of owning a dog is $25,000.





Accidents can also happen. For a basic broken bone repair for a cat, an average treatment plan would be around $1500 while, for more complex surgery and supportive care, closer to $4-5000 is not unusual.





Unlike human health, pet health is not subsidised.





Fortunately, pet insurance is now widely available and worth having to assist with both routine and unexpected expenses related to pet medical care.





4. Look After Your Pet When They’re Not at the Vet





As a pet owner, it’s up to you to make sure your dog or cat is in the best health they can be and not expect the veterinary teams to wave a magic wand.





That includes regular exercise, a healthy diet with a quality evidence-based food and wellness plans with your veterinary clinic. Veterinary nurses and technicians are invaluable sources of tips and advice for preventative care.





Caring for a much-loved member of the family is a team effort and that includes you and your vet, vet nurse or vet technician.





Yes, you’re a member of the A-team!





5. Be Kind to the Animal Health Team





Pet treatment is expensive as it is specialised health care, but that doesn’t mean your vet or nurse has a luxury holiday home or drives a sports car.





Nearly half of Australians mistakenly think animal health professionals earn more $100,000, according to a Royal Canin study





In fact, an entry level veterinarian with up to three years’ experience earns an average of $87,810.





By comparison, the average doctor’s salary in Australia is $176,769, while a general practitioner in New Zealand can expect to earn NZ$180,000.





The starting salary for a vet nurse in Australia is $48,800 a year, which is 28 per cent lower than the national average salary. In New Zealand, the hourly pay varies between $22 and $30 an hour.





It’s clear that really caring about pets and people rather than earning the highest salary or wage is the reason they become part of an animal health team.









