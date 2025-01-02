Spotlight on feline fur: Cat breeds that don’t shed a lot

As a cat owner, you might be used to finding a trail of fur on the furniture or having a furry coat decorating your clothes. But have you ever wondered why cat hair seems to get everywhere? Cats shed as part of their natural cycle to regulate body temperature and remove old or damaged hair. Different cat breeds exhibit varying shedding habits due to their unique coat types and growth cycles. Although all cats shed to some degree, some breeds shed less than others.

Reading time5 min
Cat hair on the couch

Do you know why your cat sheds?

Shedding patterns and the shedding process in cats are influenced by breed, genetics, daylight hours, seasonal weather, health, nutrition and even their emotional state. While shedding is a natural process, excessive shedding or irregular patterns could indicate underlying health issues and consulting with your veterinarian is recommended in such cases.

Understanding your cat’s shedding process

Shedding occurs as part of the natural hair growth cycle and includes three phases: anagen, catagen, and telogen.

Anagen phase

The anagen phase is the active growth period of the hair follicles. During this phase, new hairs push out the old ones, leading to shedding.

Catagen phase

The catagen phase is a transitional phase where the hair follicles shrink and hair growth slows down. The old hair detaches from the follicle but remains in place.

Telogen phase

The telogen phase is when the old hair falls out and new hair begins to grow in its place. Shedding is most noticeable during this phase.

 

The shedding process is typically a continuous cycle, with individual hairs in different phases of growth.

Owner hand holding pet fur clump

Key factors affecting your cat’s shedding

Shedding is influenced by a number of factors including:

Cat grooming tips to bond with your cat

Whether your cat self-grooms or you run a brush through their coat, regular grooming is essential for maintaining your cat's coat health and managing shedding.

Why groom?

Brushing your cat's fur not only removes loose hair but also massages the skin and distributes natural oils through the coat to keep it glossy and clean. According to International Cat Care, a long-standing and respected charity dedicated to improving global cat welfare, grooming performs several other important functions. These functions include regulating body temperature, keeping the coat waterproof and removing external parasites like fleas.

The sebum in the natural oils produces Vitamin D when exposed to sunlight and your cat ingests this when they groom themselves. Grooming your cat assists them in these vital functions and can also help minimise the development of hairballs from the loose hair they might swallow.

Some cats, particularly long-haired breeds, may require professional grooming. A professional groomer can trim the fur and nails, manage matts and give your cat a thorough brush and clean. Don’t hesitate to consult your veterinarian or a professional groomer for specific guidance on grooming techniques and products suitable for your cat's breed and individual needs.

Grooming sessions should be a positive experience for both your cat and you. Take your time, be gentle and reward your cat with praise or treats to make grooming a bonding experience. Of course, if you use treats, account for these calories by adjusting your cat’s meal portions to maintain a healthy daily calorie balance.

 

 


Regular brushing with a soft bristle brush or grooming mitt removes loose fur, prevents matting and stimulates the skin to promote a healthy coat. Gently brushing your cat is like giving them a massage. It’s a great way to spend time together and a wonderful bonding experience for you both.

Long-haired cats may require daily brushing while short-haired cats can be brushed a few times a week. Use a suitable brush or comb based on your cat's fur length and texture. Start at the head and brush towards the tail following the direction of the hair growth. Keep sessions short to begin with and stop before your cat shows any signs of discomfort or impatience. As always, make sure your cat gets used to being brushed early on and in a positive way.

Should you bathe your cat?  Cats are generally fastidious self-groomers and bathing is not usually necessary or recommended. However, it is feasible to give the very occasional bath to help reduce shedding and keep their coat clean.

If you do decide to bathe your cat, it’s essential to introduce them to water gradually and allow them time to habituate to being in and around water. Use an appropriate cat-specific shampoo and ensure a gentle and calm environment during the bathing process. Be attentive to their body language and don’t persist if they seem uncomfortable or anxious.

Or, instead of a bath, you might consider using a damp cloth to sponge down their coat. Most cats will tolerate this over a bath.

As part of your cat’s grooming process, regularly check your cat’s nails, ears and teeth. Trim long nails, clean dirty ears and institute proper dental care.  Your vet can show you how to perform regular dental care at home using cat-specific toothpaste and a soft toothbrush or finger brush. Additionally, you can provide your cat with toys that promote oral hygiene or even a dental food recommended by your vet.

For wax build-up in your cat’s ears, your vet may recommend a specialised ear cleaning solution to gently clean the outer ear. Avoid inserting anything into the ear canal as it can cause damage.

Regular nail trimming for older cats and those cats who don’t like to use scratching posts can prevent painful ingrown nails. Use cat-specific nail clippers or seek assistance from your vet or professional groomer if you're unsure about the process.

Low-shedding cat breeds

There are no true non-shedding cat breeds. However, while shedding is a natural part of a cat's life, there are breeds that shed less than others. These breeds are a great option if you’re looking for cats with minimal shedding. Some of these low-shedding cat breeds are referred to as ‘hypoallergenic breeds’ because they produce fewer allergens as well as coats that shed less.

As a side note, it’s important to realise that it’s not cat fur that causes sneezing, itching and discomfort in people who suffer from allergies. Cat saliva contains an allergen, a protein called Fel d1. This allergen is also found in their dander (or dead skin) and sebaceous glands. When a cat licks their coat, the saliva dries and the allergen in the saliva becomes airborne. Anyone sensitive to the Fel d1 protein who comes into contact with the allergen–by stroking a cat’s coat or just from walking into the same room–will react with sneezing and itching. Some cat breeds produce less of the Fel d1 protein and are called hypoallergenic or low-allergy breeds.

It's also important to remember that while certain breeds may be associated with lower shedding, individual cats within those breeds can still have variations in their shedding patterns. Factors such as genetics, health, and environmental conditions can influence shedding habits as well.

Sphynx cat with blue eyes sitting indoors

Sphynx

The Sphynx is unique. Known as the cat with no fur this breed actually has fine, downy hair that is barely noticeable. While they may not shed like other cats, their skin secretes oil, which requires regular cleaning with a cloth or even periodic bathing to maintain cleanliness.

Devon Rex cat laying on the scratching post

Devon Rex

With their curly and soft fur, Devon Rex cats shed less because they have fewer guard hairs. They still require grooming to keep their coat in good condition but the shedding is minimal compared to other breeds.
Cornish Rex Cat at home

Cornish Rex

Similar to the Devon Rex, the Cornish Rex has a curly coat that sheds less than most cats. The lack of guard hairs contributes to reduced shedding but they still require regular grooming to prevent matting.

Bengal cat plays with a scratching post in the living room

Bengal

The Bengal has a distinctive cat coat pattern with leopard-like markings. Their sleek coat is short, dense, and fine and requires minimal grooming. Bengals shed less than many other breeds but it’s still a good idea to regularly brush their coat.
Siberian kitten, brown, black and white

Siberian

They may have long and luxurious fur but Siberian cats are known for their low-allergen coats. They have a triple coat that requires regular grooming but sheds significantly less than other long-haired breeds.

Russian blue cat relaxing in the sun

Russian Blue

Russian Blues are known for their short, dense and plush double coat. Despite having a dense coat, Russian Blues have a minimal undercoat so they have fewer loose hairs to shed and are considered low to moderate shedders. However, they still shed to some extent, especially during seasonal transitions or changes in temperature.
Balinese cat, with blue eyes is lying on the sofa

Balinese

Despite their long and silky coat, Balinese cats are known to be low shedders. Their single-layered coat doesn't matt easily and brushing a few times a week can help manage shedding. Additionally, their coat produces fewer allergens, making them a potential choice for those with allergies. The Javanese cat, derived from the Balinese breed, has a similar coat and is also considered a hypoallergenic cat breed.

Understanding the shedding habits of specific cat breeds will help you select the right cat for your home. Combined with proper nutrition, regular grooming and a stress-free environment, you can help your cat maintain a healthy coat while minimising the impact of shedding on your home.

 

