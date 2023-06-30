While some felines can definitely be less than social, Maine Coons are highly people-oriented cats. While not overly dependent – they won’t constantly pester you for attention – they still prefer to be where you are. And will change rooms when you do, every time.

Not as vertically oriented as some other breeds, a Maine Coon prefers to check out objects on the ground as opposed to climbing. They also develop more slowly that other cat breeds. Maine Coons don’t achieve full size until they are three to five years old. But their dispositions remain kittenish throughout their lives -- they stay playful and curious, investigating whatever activity their owners are involved in.

Maine Coons rarely meow. Instead, most have what can be characterized as a soft chirp or trill in a small, quiet voice which doesn't seem to fit their grand stature. Lion-maned around the neck, Maine Coons’ coats can be described as “all weather” as they are water-resistant. A fine soft undercoat is covered by a medium length, flowing outer layer which, although silky, has a distinct bulk. It keeps the cat warm in cold weather, as does their bushy tail, which they wrap around them for extra insulation. Maine Coon cats can have a fierce way about them but don’t let that fool you – they are generally very sweet-natured and loyal to their owners.

The Maine Coon is, unsurprisingly, not a great sportsman due to their size. But their peaceful character and patience make them excellent companions for children, as well as for the rest of the family. Easy to live with and quite sociable, fully grown Maine Coons generally get along well with dogs as well as other cats. All in all, a pretty ideal housemate!