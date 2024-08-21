Leaving your kitten home alone

Sure, with kittens, there’s no walking or toilet business outdoors like there is for dog-owners. However, don’t fall into the trap of thinking your kitten is independent from day one.

As your kitten settles into their daily routine, including their feeding and sleep schedules, you will need to be on hand for interaction and attention. A kitten who is left alone for too long before they are ready can contribute to loneliness and anxiety.

Every kitten is unique, so the following should be viewed as a general guideline.

Ideally, your kitten should not be left alone for more than a couple of hours during their early months (up to six months).

When they are older and fully settled into their environment, they can be left alone for up to a work day. During this time they should always have easy access to fresh water and appropriate food portions.

However, it is not our advice to leave your cat alone for longer than this as their social and mental well-being will be impacted.