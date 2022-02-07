Further reading - Kitten immunity

Why do we need to assist a kitten's immune system development?



Simply because the protection provided in the queen’s milk doesn’t last forever. Day after day, until 12 weeks, the level of antibodies coming from the milk decreases while at the same time, exploration of the environment is growing, putting new germs and microorganisms on the path of your still fragile kitten.



It’s a delicate stage where the mother’s milk is no longer providing enough protection, and their own immune system is not yet fully mature to take over - leaving them more vulnerable than ever to risk of infection. Actually, this unique period is so critical that it even has a name —it’s called the immunity gap and it usually occurs between 4 and 12 weeks of age.



During this time, which varies for each kitten, it’s critical that your kitten is kept in a hygienic place and fed with everything they need to grow stronger and healthier.



Once kittens begin receiving their vaccinations with their veterinarian, their own immunity begins to build. Your kitten’s first vaccine will start them on this journey to help them to be protected in their adult life against the most common feline diseases (such as feline panleukopenia, feline rhinotracheitis virus and feline calicivirus found in most standard feline vaccines).