ROYAL CANIN® Kitten Growth Program: a product range that grows with your kitten.
From birth to 3 weeks
Neonate Phase
Your kitten may sleep a lot during this initial phase, but it is an intense phase of development. After two weeks, their eyes will open and they’ll begin to clumsily walk about, slowly learning how to coordinate their steps. As they start to interact with their new world, it is also the time when the amount of maternal antibodies progressively decreases in the milk, while the kittens’ own immune system remains immature.
At this stage, a kitten will continue to rely heavily on their mother’s milk to support their immune system and provide the key proteins to aid in their development. If your kitten is unable to have their mother's milk, ROYAL CANIN® Babycat milk can help. The formula contains highly digestible proteins to help them develop the antibodies they need, and carefully selected nutrients to help support their natural defenses. ROYAL CANIN® Babycat milk has an adapted lactose content similar to the queen’s milk, and is free from starch (which kittens are unable to digest at this phase), to avoid upsetting their fragile digestive system.
Nutrition for the Neonate Phase
From 3 weeks to 4 months
Socialisation Phase
This is a period of intense growth. As they become more autonomous, kittens start learning and exploring more, and here comes the time for social skills development! With all these changes, milk alone no longer provides enough energy and nutrients to sustain their growth and increasing activity. This generally occurs around 4 weeks, when kittens begin to wean from their mother, consuming a mixed diet of milk and the introduced solid food. Your kitten will need to transition slowly to ROYAL CANIN® Mother & Babycat rehydratable kibble and ROYAL CANIN® Mother & Babycat mousse, their first solid foods. These diets are both energy-dense, packed with crucial nutrients and have a softer texture to support your kitten, as their first teeth erupt.
From the eighth week, your kitten will be fully weaned and will reach the peak of their play, as they start running and climbing and exploring their environment in full force! For this phase, they need food that supports their vision, and their cognitive development. ROYAL CANIN® Mother & Babycat is rich in Omega 3 fatty acids such as DHA, which helps support your kitten’s retinal and brain development. Their diet will also need to be sufficient in calories to ensure they have the energy they need during this vitally important developmental phase.
This is also the period when kittens begin to move away from their mother and into new homes. It’s important to ensure the diet remains the same, to avoid any tummy upsets and help support their immune system during this period of change.
Nutrition for the Socialisation Phase
From 4 months to 12 months
Juvenile Adolescence Phase
At 4 months of age, your kitten enters its final stage of growth and is now ready to transition to a new diet - ROYAL CANIN® Kitten. This diet contains highly digestible nutrients such as protein to continue to support healthy digestion and muscle development, has a specific mineral balance to help support growing bones, and is rich in anti-oxidants to help continue to support the developing immune system.
Your kitten will be in a steady cycle of keenly exploring their environment, playing, and sleeping. The diet contains sufficient calories to support all of their daily activities, as well as growth.
Did you know, that by the time your kitten has reached their adult weight, they will have multiplied their birth weight by 40-50 times?!
As your kitten approaches physical maturity and gets closer to their adult size, their growth will slow and their energy needs will change. Depending on the breed, your kitten will reach adulthood between 12 to 15 months of age. Your veterinarian is best placed to advise you on exactly when this stage will happen for your cat.
The diet they will require as an adult will depend on their size and other factors, such as whether they’ve been neutered. Neutering can modify your pet’s metabolism and nutritional needs. They may benefit from being on a specific diet for neutered cats, such as ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Satiety Balance which is specifically formulated to help maintain an ideal body weight and prevent obesity in neutered cats.
Nutrition for the Adolescence Phase
Developed by vets
Designed by veterinarians in our Research & Development centres
Breeder tested
Checked with breeders to help ensure excellent nutritional benefits
Pet approved
Tested by 284 kittens worldwide
Brain development
What is at stake:The first year is an intense and key development time for the maturation of your kitten’s brain, vision, and behavioural systems.
Nutritional answer:
A formula enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids (DHA) to help support brain development.
Immunity system support
What is at stake:After weaning, the maternal antibodies decline over time, and your kitten will need support to build their own strong immunity.
Nutritional answer:
A formula with specific nutrients, including beta glucans, Vitamins E and C to help support the development of their immune system.
Microbiome support
What is at stake:Kittens have a delicate digestive system. Their gut microbiota is slowly adapting from maternal or substitute milk to solid food. The development of their digestive enzymes, and their intestines is ongoing.
Nutritional answer:
A combination of prebiotics (MOS) & highly digestible proteins helps promote healthy digestion and a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota.
Weight management
What is at stake:Weight issues can start early for kittens and can cause serious damage to their future health and wellbeing. Healthy habits, set early, are key to supporting your pet for life.
Nutritional answer:
A formula packed with the right nutrients and the right dose of energy intake to help satisfy their appetite while fulfilling their growing nutritional needs without compromising their weight.
Mixed feeding: an essential part of your kitten's diet
As your kitten grows, their senses of smell, taste, and texture are also developing. Texture is an important part of your cat’s experience of their meal. By offering them a variety of sensorial experiences you can make their feeding time even more stimulating. For each growth stage, dedicated dry and wet food come with their own set of benefits. Providing both wet and dry diet options to your kitten enables them to experience a wide range of textures in their food. Wet food also has the added benefit of increasing their water intake, which is especially important for younger kittens.
