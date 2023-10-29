3. Make them comfortable

In the first week, the ambient temperature for your kittens and their mother should be heated to 24°C. Make sure the kittens stay close to their mother as their temperature can drop quickly if they move away from her. If you have any concerns about your kitten’s temperature, it’s always best to check with your vet who is there to help.

Don’t use devices such as a hairdryer or electric heater to warm the air around the kittens as this presents a danger and can cause dehydration.