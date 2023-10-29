3. Give them a taste of their mum’s food

To help your kitten’s transition from liquid to solid food and start the natural weaning process, you can give them a softer texture such as ROYAL CANIN© Mother & Babycat Mousse or moisten ROYAL CANIN© Mother & Babycat kibbles to make a thick “porridge” that is easy for kittens to eat. Follow the instructions on the pack to moisten the kibble to the correct consistency and make sure that you always give them the preparation as soon you’ve made it, as cats are sensitive to food that is not fresh. On the pack, you can also find information about the recommended quantity and frequency at which to feed them to make sure they get what they need, when. Finally, don’t forget to give them access to fresh water at all times.