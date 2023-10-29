1. Secure your house so they can explore with confidence
Kittens start to walk when they’re about 3 weeks old and the first thing they’ll want to do is explore the world around them. It’s good to let them do this, but you need to make sure they’re safe. Secure your indoors and outdoors by closing any access to stairs and keeping cleaning products, drugs, plants, and other potentially toxic products away from them, so they can make the most of this learning and socialisation period.
2. Trust that mum knows best
Kittens learn everything from their mum — including their eating habits! As kittens grow and become more adventurous, they’ll often want to try mum’s food. That’s why ROYAL CANIN® Mother & Babycat food is ideal as it was specially created to fulfill the needs of both, and as we say, sharing is caring!
3. Give them a taste of their mum’s food
To help your kitten’s transition from liquid to solid food and start the natural weaning process, you can give them a softer texture such as ROYAL CANIN© Mother & Babycat Mousse or moisten ROYAL CANIN© Mother & Babycat kibbles to make a thick “porridge” that is easy for kittens to eat. Follow the instructions on the pack to moisten the kibble to the correct consistency and make sure that you always give them the preparation as soon you’ve made it, as cats are sensitive to food that is not fresh. On the pack, you can also find information about the recommended quantity and frequency at which to feed them to make sure they get what they need, when. Finally, don’t forget to give them access to fresh water at all times.
4. Let sleeping kittens lie
Sleep is important for a kitten’s development, and they need a lot of it to have the energy to run around and explore. Don’t be surprised that they can sleep for almost 22 hours a day, alternating between resting time and periods of high activity. So, play with your kitten when they’re awake and when they’re asleep, let them be, as they have a lot of growing to do!
