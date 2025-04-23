ROYAL CANIN® Ageing 11+ is a dry kibble diet suitable for cats aged 11 and above. This formula offers a precisely balanced blend of nutrients to help maintain their health and vitality as they enter their senior years. When cats enter their senior years at around 10+ years old, their lifestyle and health needs begin to change. Recognising these changes early can help to maintain their well-being and quality of life as they age. Easy-to-eat texture Features an easy-to-eat texture to give your cat an enjoyable mealtime experience. HealthyAge7™ Complex Featuring our HealthyAge7™ Complex which provides a precise nutritional blend designed to help maintain seven key dimensions of health and vitality in cats over the age of 11. - Highly palatable and energy-rich to support a healthy appetite and help maintain an ideal weight - Contains prebiotic fibres and highly digestible proteins to support healthy digestion - Features EPA & DHA and chondroitin to support joint health and mobility - The inclusion of linoleic acid and zinc helps maintain skin and coat health - Contains high-quality protein and adapted phosphorus levels to support kidney health - Includes tryptophan, EPA & DHA, taurine, and Vitamin A to support cognitive function and vision - Contains Vitamins C & E, lutein, taurine, beta-carotene, and lycopene to help support the immune system ROYAL CANIN® Ageing 11+ is available in a variety of textures, including chunks in gravy and chunks in jelly. These options can enhance mealtime enjoyment and bring added variety to your cat's diet, making them ideal for a balanced mixed feeding approach.