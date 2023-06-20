British Shorthair Adult
Dry Food For Cat
Balanced and complete feed for cats - For adult British Shorthair cats - Over 12 months old.
Sizes available
2kg
4kg
10kg
Urinary health
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
Cardiac health
Taurine, EPA and DHA to help maintain healthy cardiac function.
Tailor Made Kibble
This specially designed moon-shaped kibble is adapted in size and texture to be easy for the British Shorthair kitten to grasp. The unique kibble encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.
Bone & joint health
With adapted protein, and precisely balanced vitamins and minerals, helps support the development of healthy muscles and bones for strong growth. Enriched with L-Carnitine, involved in healthy fat metabolism.
Muscle tone
The British Shorthair cat has a sturdy, heavy and muscular body. An adapted level of protein contributes to maintaining muscle mass.
|Cat weight
|Low energy needs
|Moderate energy needs
|3 to 4 kg
|34 - 41 g
|42 - 52 g
|5 to 6 kg
|49 - 55 g
|61 - 69 g
|7 to 8 kg
|62 - 68 g
|77 - 85 g
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin British Shorthair Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your Adult British Shorthair cat in mind. Due to your cat's heavy body type, the level of protein in Royal Canin British Shorthair Adult has been specifically adapted contribute to maintaining your cat's muscle mass. This food is also enriched with L-Carnitine, a nutrient involved with healthy fat metabolism. The inclusion of Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA) help to support your cat's healthy bones and joints - meaning it can maintain its normal level of activity without any discomfort. What's more, the specifically formulated balance of minerals in this food helps to support and maintain your cat's healthy cardiac function. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, Royal Canin British Shorthair Adult is also available as wet food in delicious gravy. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.