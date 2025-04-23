Hair & Skin Care Jelly
Wet Food For Cat
ROYAL CANIN® Hair & Skin Care Jelly Adult is formulated to care for your cat’s skin and help them maintain a full, healthy and shiny coat. Over 90% of owners observed a good skin and coat quality in their cat when fed ROYAL CANIN® HAIR & SKIN CARE after 3 weeks.* *Royal Canin internal study
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Hair & Skin Care Jelly Adult is formulated to care for your cat’s skin and help them maintain a full, healthy and shiny coat. Over 90% of owners observed a good skin and coat quality in their cat when fed this food after 3 weeks.* - Formula contains omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids including GLA, EPA and DHA to help support and nourish their skin DOES YOUR CAT HAVE ITCHY SKIN AND A POOR COAT CONDITION? The general condition of your cat’s skin and coat is a good indicator of their overall health. A healthy coat should be shiny and smooth. Too much grooming or scratching can damage your cat's skin, disrupting the protective skin barrier. *Royal Canin internal study
BENEFITS
PROVEN RESULTS
Over 90% of owners observed good skin and coat quality when fed with ROYAL CANIN® HAIR & SKIN CARE dry and wet formulas after 3 weeks.* *Royal Canin internal study
HELPS TO SUPPORT AND NOURISH SKIN
Contains omega-3, including EPA and DHA, and omega-6 fatty acids.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
|Wet pouches only:
|Cat Weight
|IDEAL WEIGHT (normal energy needs)
|3 kg
|2 pouches
|4 kg
|3 pouches
|5 kg
|3 pouches
|6 kg
|2 + 1/2 pouches
Feeding table mix feeding with 1 pouch of Hair & Skin Care jelly and Hair & Skin Care dry
|Cat Weight
|IDEAL WEIGHT (normal energy needs)
|3 kg
|23 g (2/8 cup)
|4 kg
|32 g (2/8 cup)
|5 kg
|41 g (3/8 cup)
|6 kg
|49 g (3/8 cup)