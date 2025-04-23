ROYAL CANIN® Hair & Skin Care Jelly Adult is formulated to care for your cat’s skin and help them maintain a full, healthy and shiny coat. Over 90% of owners observed a good skin and coat quality in their cat when fed this food after 3 weeks.* - Formula contains omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids including GLA, EPA and DHA to help support and nourish their skin DOES YOUR CAT HAVE ITCHY SKIN AND A POOR COAT CONDITION? The general condition of your cat’s skin and coat is a good indicator of their overall health. A healthy coat should be shiny and smooth. Too much grooming or scratching can damage your cat's skin, disrupting the protective skin barrier. *Royal Canin internal study