ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Adult is formulated for adult cats with an indoor lifestyle, aged 1 to 6 years. Indoor adult cats tend to get less exercise than outdoor cats, that's why a balanced and complete diet containing beneficial nutrients is important for optimal health. - Contains a highly digestible protein, helping to reduce the quantity of your cat's stool, as well as reducing the smelly stool odour that occurs when cats have a slower intestinal transit due to a lack of exercise - Moderate fat content in order to ensure that your cat's calorie intake is aligned with its level of activity, contributing to the maintenance of a healthy weight It's common for indoor cats to spend long periods of time grooming themselves. Thanks to the inclusion of specific dietary fibres, such as psyllium, this food also helps to stimulate the clearance of ingested hair - resulting in a reduced amount of hairballs.