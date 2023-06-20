Feline Gastrointestinal Dry

Feline Gastrointestinal Dry

Dry Food For Cat

Sizes available

2 kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a Vet
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS

Digestive Support

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres to support a healthy digestion and transit.

HIGH ENERGY

A high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.

Microbiome Support

Formula with selected prebiotics to support a healthy gut and intestinal microbiome.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION