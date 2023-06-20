Feline Gastrointestinal Dry
Dry Food For Cat
Sizes available
2 kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Digestive Support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres to support a healthy digestion and transit.
HIGH ENERGY
A high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.
Microbiome Support
Formula with selected prebiotics to support a healthy gut and intestinal microbiome.
CAT’S WEIGHT (kg) BODY
CONDITION
THIN THIN NORMAL
NORMAL OVERWEIGHT OVERWEIGHT
Grams Cups Grams Cups Grams Cups
2 37 3/8 31 2/8 25 2/8
2,5 44
3/8 36 3/8 29 2/8
3 50
4/8 41 3/8 33 3/8
3,5 55
4/8 46 3/8 37 3/8
4 61
5/8 51 4/8 41 3/8
4,5 66
5/8 55 4/8 44 3/8
5 71
5/8 60 5/8 48
4/8
5,5 76
6/8 64 5/8 51
4/8
6 81
6/8 68 5/8 54 4/8
6,5 86
7/8 72
5/8 57 4/8
7 91
7/8 76 6/8 60 5/8
7,5 95
7/8 79 6/8 63 5/8
8 100
1 83 6/8 66
5/8
8,5 104
1 87 7/8 69
5/8
9 108
1 90 7/8 72
5/8
9,5 113 1
+ 1/8 94 7/8 75
6/8
10 117 1 + 1/8 97 7/8 78 6/8