Neutered Weight Balance Pouch

Wet food for Cat

Complete feed for cats - For neutered adult cats or with a tendency to gain weight - From neutering up to 7 years old

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

IDEAL BODYWEIGHT

Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight.

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.

URINARY HEALTH

Support your cats' healthy urinary tract thanks to an adapted mineral balance.

S/O INDEX

This product creates a urinary environment unfavourable to the formation of calcium oxalate and struvite uroliths.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Neutered Balance is recommended for cats from neutering to 7 years old, and cats over 6 months with a tendency to gain weight.

