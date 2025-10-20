ROYAL CANIN® NEUTERED SATIETY BALANCE is specifically formulated to help neutered cats maintain optimal body weight. Neutering can lead to changes in energy needs and appetite regulation, which can increase the risk of weight gain. - A precise fat and calorie content, which helps your cat maintain an ideal weight - High fibre content also helps reduce cats’ tendency to want to eat spontaneously throughout the day - An adapted protein level helps support lean body mass ROYAL CANIN® NEUTERED SATIETY BALANCE can be mixed with ROYAL CANIN® NEUTERED MAINTENANCE and ROYAL CANIN® NEUTERED BALANCE Thin Slices in Gravy. Plus, the exclusive S/O index aids urinary health by creating an environment unfavourable to crystal formation in the bladder.