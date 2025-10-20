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Neutered Satiety Balance
Neutered Satiety Balance

Neutered Satiety Balance

Dry Food For Cat

ROYAL CANIN® NEUTERED SATIETY BALANCE is formulated to help neutered cats maintain optimal body weight.

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Sizes available

1.5 kgkg 1.5

3.5 kgkg 3.5

8 kgkg 8

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

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PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® NEUTERED SATIETY BALANCE is specifically formulated to help neutered cats maintain optimal body weight. Neutering can lead to changes in energy needs and appetite regulation, which can increase the risk of weight gain. - A precise fat and calorie content, which helps your cat maintain an ideal weight - High fibre content also helps reduce cats’ tendency to want to eat spontaneously throughout the day - An adapted protein level helps support lean body mass ROYAL CANIN® NEUTERED SATIETY BALANCE can be mixed with ROYAL CANIN® NEUTERED MAINTENANCE and ROYAL CANIN® NEUTERED BALANCE Thin Slices in Gravy. Plus, the exclusive S/O index aids urinary health by creating an environment unfavourable to crystal formation in the bladder.

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BENEFITS

HIGH FIBRE

This formula is proven to help reduce spontaneous energy intake, due to the inclusion of appetite regulating dietary fibres

OPTIMAL BODYWEIGHT

Adapted fat and calorie levels help maintainan ideal weight. An adapted protein level helps to maintain muscle mass.

S/O INDEX

This product creates a urinary environment unfavourable to the formation of calcium oxalate and struvite uroliths.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION