Neutered Satiety Balance
Dry food for Cat
Complete feed for cats - For neutered adult cats or with a tendency to gain weight - From neutering up to 7 years old
Sizes available
1.5kg
3.5kg
8kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
HIGH FIBRE
This formula is proven to help reduce spontaneous energy intake, due to the inclusion of appetite regulating dietary fibres
OPTIMAL BODYWEIGHT
Adapted fat and calorie levels help maintainan ideal weight. An adapted protein level helps to maintain muscle mass.
S/O INDEX
This product creates a urinary environment unfavourable to the formation of calcium oxalate and struvite uroliths.
Dehydrated poultry protein, maize, vegetable fibres, wheat gluten**, wheat, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, animal fats, chicory pulp, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds (0.5%), marigold meal (source of lutein).
ADDITIVES (KG) Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 25500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron: 32 mg, Iodine: 3.2 mg, Copper: 10 mg, Manganese: 41 mg, Zinc: 126 mg, Selenium: 0.06 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 35.0%, Fat content: 10.0%, fibres: 9.7%, Phosphorus: 1.13%, Calcium: 1.25%, Sodium: 0.91%, Magnesium: 0.08%, Potassium: 1%, Chloride: 1.59%
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|ADULT CAT'S WEIGHT (kg)
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2
|38
|1/2
|30
|1/2
|2.5
|45
|1/2
|36
|1/2
|3
|51
|1/2
|41
|1/2
|3.5
|57
|1
|45
|1/2
|4
|62
|1
|50
|1/2
|4.5
|68
|1
|54
|1/2
|5
|73
|1
|58
|1
|5.5
|78
|1
|63
|1
|6
|83
|1
|67
|1
|6.5
|88
|1
|70
|1
|7
|93
|1
|74
|1
|7.5
|98
|1+1/2
|78
|1
|8
|102
|1+1/2
|82
|1
|8.5
|107
|1+1/2
|85
|`
|9
|111
|1+1/2
|89
|1
|9.5
|115
|1+1/2
|92
|1
|10
|120
|1+1/2
|96
|1+1/2