Renal with chicken
Wet Food For Cat
ROYAL CANIN® Renal with chicken thin slices in gravy is a complete dietetic feed for cats formulated to support renal function in the case of chronic renal insufficiency. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our
Sizes available
1 x 85g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Renal support
Formulated with low phosphorus and a moderate level of highly digestible protein to support renal function, helping to improve quality of life.
Adapted energy
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.
Aromatic choice
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated texture to help stimulate the cat’s appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.
|Adult weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Cat weight (kg)
|grams
|pouch(es)
|grams
|pouch(es)
|grams
|pouch(es)
|1.5
|100
|1
|80
|1
|65
|1
|2
|120
|1+1/2
|100
|1
|80
|1
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Renal with chicken thin slices in gravy is a complete dietetic feed for cats formulated to support renal function in the case of chronic renal insufficiency. Recommendations: It is recommended that a veterinarian’s opinion be sought before use or before extending the period of use. Initially feed Renal with chicken for up to 6 months in cases of chronic renal insufficiency and reduction of oxalate stone formation. Recommended in cases of: Azotemic Chronic Kidney Disease (IRIS stage 2 to stage 4, Management of calcium oxalate urolith recurrence in cats with impaired renal function, Prevention of recurrence of urolithiasis requiring urine alkalinisation: urate & cystine uroliths. Not recommended in case of: Growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.