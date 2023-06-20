PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Renal with chicken thin slices in gravy is a complete dietetic feed for cats formulated to support renal function in the case of chronic renal insufficiency. Recommendations: It is recommended that a veterinarian’s opinion be sought before use or before extending the period of use. Initially feed Renal with chicken for up to 6 months in cases of chronic renal insufficiency and reduction of oxalate stone formation. Recommended in cases of: Azotemic Chronic Kidney Disease (IRIS stage 2 to stage 4, Management of calcium oxalate urolith recurrence in cats with impaired renal function, Prevention of recurrence of urolithiasis requiring urine alkalinisation: urate & cystine uroliths. Not recommended in case of: Growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

