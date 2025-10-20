ROYAL CANIN® URINARY S/O + BLADDER COMFORT is specially formulated to support adult cats with the risk factors associated with Feline Lower Urinary Tract Disease (FLUTD), including Feline Idiopathic Cystitis (FIC). When your cat has urinary and bladder sensitivities, a tailored and nutritionally balanced diet can help support bladder and urinary tract health. Urinary crystals are a primary factor in the development of bladder stones and may occur when there is a dietary mineral or ion excess. Struvite stones can cause your cat discomfort and lead to urinary tract issues. ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O + Bladder Comfort helps to dissolve struvite stones in your cat’s bladder. - Encourages your cat’s natural drinking behaviour which helps to dilute urine to keep it from becoming too concentrated - a risk factor for crystal development - Formulated with a moderate calorie content to support healthy weight maintenance, which can ultimately help reduce the risk of FLUTD - Contains an adapted level of sodium, magnesium, calcium and phosphorus to support your cat's bladder health and address the leading risk factors of FLUTD - Formulated to promote an optimal urinary ion concentration. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O + Bladder Comfort is also available as wet food in an appetising gravy. If you’re considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to make sure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and for optimal benefit. At Royal Canin, we’re committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet’s needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process to guarantee the optimum quality of food, as well as catering to your cat’s dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O + Bladder Comfort, they’re getting a complete and balanced diet.